Donna Jezowski
DONNA JEZOWSKI
Donna Jezowski, 77, of Midland, Michigan met her Lord and Savior on Saturday night, November 21, 2020. She was born Donna Kay DeHaven to Charles and Ruth DeHaven in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 12, 1943. She was the oldest of six children and lived most of her youth in Indiana, graduating from Columbus High School. She met the love of her life, Lanny Jezowski, at Bob Jones University, and they married in June of 1965.
Lanny and Donna lived in Greenville, South Carolina for one year before moving to Midland, Michigan where they have resided ever since (with the exception of the two years Lanny served in the army). Lanny and Donna have two children and were long-time members of Calvary Baptist Church in Midland, where they both worshipped and served faithfully. For over forty years, Donna enjoyed teaching three-year-old Sunday School, and many today remember her as their first Sunday School teacher. An early riser, her family often found her up before dawn reading her Bible in the quiet moments of the morning. Donna was passionate about her family, her church, her work, and in her later life, her running. She was always ready with a smile and news of her family and her most recent races. Everything she did—whether working, planning details, meeting others' needs, or cleaning the house—she did thoroughly and with excellence.
After moving to Midland, Donna worked for Dow Corning, followed by Cummins, Inc. in Indiana (during Lanny's military service) and the City of Midland, before staying home with her young children. When she returned to work, she was the secretary for Calvary Baptist Academy where her children attended. Later, she worked for the Midland County Courthouse before she began her twenty-year employment at Dow Chemical Company, most recently managing the office of insurance claims for trucking and land transportation. Donna was known for being highly organized and for "running a tight ship."
After her retirement, Donna became an avid runner and ran up to twenty timed races a year, winning a vast array of medals in her age category. She and Lanny greatly enjoyed travel, fitness, and spending time with their family, especially their four granddaughters. Donna is survived by her faithful husband of 55 years, Lanny; son, Jon (Angela) of Greenville, South Carolina; daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Van Delinder of Round Rock, Texas; granddaughters, Meredith and Madison Jezowski, and Joanna and Julia Van Delinder; siblings, Sharon Drury, Richard DeHaven, David DeHaven, Dan DeHaven, and Debbie Bentley; and many other family members, friends, and loved ones.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Reece officiating. Donna's family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. at the church until the time of the service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Calvary Baptist Academy Endowment Fund.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jezowski family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com