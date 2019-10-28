Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. Fick. View Sign Service Information Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel 156 W Saginaw Breckenridge , MI 48615 (989)-842-3547 Send Flowers Obituary





She married Lanis "Lanny" Fick on May 10, 1975 in Midland and together they worked at the Gordonville Grocery for many years, before taking over ownership in 2000. She continued to work with her children and grandchildren to this day.



Donna was very artistic and always enjoyed finding new skills to master. She enjoyed baking cakes for special occasions. Donna's greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.



Donna is survived by her children, Amber (Ben Young) Hunter, Ashley (Tony) Rhodes and Logan Fick all of Breckenridge; nine grandchildren, Haley, Lucy, Donna, Olive, Pearl, Hazel, Willow, Liam, Emma with one more on the way; a brother, Steve (Gale) Sharp; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Fick sister-in-law, Kimberly (Bruce) Dopp, brother-in-law, Kevin Fick and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lanny on May 10, 2019 and an infant brother.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Countryside United Brethren Church with Pastor Lee Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in Porter Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Countryside United Brethren Church.



