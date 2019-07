Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee Matthews. View Sign Service Information Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin 440 EAST CEDAR AVE Gladwin , MI 48624 (989)-426-7651 Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Gladwin , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Carmen Cook on Sunday, July 14, 2019, 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry. Donna Lee Matthews, 87, of Gladwin, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 11, 1931, the daughter of Stanley and Gertrude (Hetherington) Breault in Gladwin. On June 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to James Matthews. He preceded her in death in 2010. She was a lifetime resident of Gladwin. She was employed as a cook for Gladwin Community Schools until her retirement. Donna was a devout member of the First United Methodist Church in Gladwin. She was always willing to go above and beyond to help others. For many years she was a Sunday school teacher and could always be found volunteering at many church camps and going on several mission trips to Alaska. She was also very involved with the Eastern Stars of Gladwin. Donna left many memorable memories, but nothing could go beyond her love for her friends and especially her family.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Keith (Brenda) Matthews of Midland, Douglas (Tonya) Matthews of Gladwin, Janice (Matthew) Czarnecki of Chesterfield, Mich.; grandchildren, Jon (Lynn) Matthews of Austin, Texas, Josh Coty of Midland, Nicole (Philip) Laughman of Hanover, Pa., Daniel Matthews of Gladwin, Jenna Docherty, Ella Docherty, Landon Czarnecki and Ashlyn Czarnecki all of Chesterfield; great-grandchildren, Mallory and Cora Matthews of Austin, Texas; sister, Vivian Breault of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; sister in-law, Ruth Breault of Clinton Twp; brother-in-law, Darwin Matthews of Hope; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; sisters, Ethel Nickless, Alna Brown, Nellie Grey, Coral Brokoff and Marion Klein; brothers, William Breault, Wilbur Breault, George Breault, Frank Breault and Ralph Breault.Funeral Services will be conducted by Pastor Carmen Cook on Sunday, July 14, 2019, 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at McClure Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com

