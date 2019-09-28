Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Redman. View Sign Service Information Davenport Family Funeral Home 149 WEST MAIN ST Barrington , IL 60010 (847)-381-3411 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Midland First United Methodist Church 315 W Larkin St. Midland , MI View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Midland First United Methodist Church 315 W Larkin St. Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





September 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to whom family meant the world.



Donna was born in Alma, Michigan on April 30, 1923. She was a dedicated



volunteer within her community and a woman of strong faith who was very



involved with her church. Donna was also very active with the Dental Auxiliary in Midland and her bridge club. An avid skier, golfer, tennis player and sailor, Donna was able to enjoy these activities while splitting her time between her Florida and Michigan homes. She loved to travel and considered herself fortunate to have seen much of the world with her husband Jack by her side. Donna loved her family dearly and was a friend to everyone who met her. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Donna is survived her loving children, Nancy Redman and Jacque (Mike)



Harrington; grandchildren, Matthew (Janel) Redman, Jon (An Uche) Redman, Dan (Kellie) Harrington, and Lindsay Harrington; great-grandchildren, Hazel, James, Quinn, and Lola; sister, Betty Flemming; daughter-in-law, Chris Redman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Jack Redman; parents,



Carroll and Hazel Hyde Sartor; son, Steve Redman; and stepfather, Clayton Sartor.



A memorial service in Donna's honor will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Midland First United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the







For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington,



847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, Donna M. Redman (nee Hyde), age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday,September 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to whom family meant the world.Donna was born in Alma, Michigan on April 30, 1923. She was a dedicatedvolunteer within her community and a woman of strong faith who was veryinvolved with her church. Donna was also very active with the Dental Auxiliary in Midland and her bridge club. An avid skier, golfer, tennis player and sailor, Donna was able to enjoy these activities while splitting her time between her Florida and Michigan homes. She loved to travel and considered herself fortunate to have seen much of the world with her husband Jack by her side. Donna loved her family dearly and was a friend to everyone who met her. She will be missed by all who knew her.Donna is survived her loving children, Nancy Redman and Jacque (Mike)Harrington; grandchildren, Matthew (Janel) Redman, Jon (An Uche) Redman, Dan (Kellie) Harrington, and Lindsay Harrington; great-grandchildren, Hazel, James, Quinn, and Lola; sister, Betty Flemming; daughter-in-law, Chris Redman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Jack Redman; parents,Carroll and Hazel Hyde Sartor; son, Steve Redman; and stepfather, Clayton Sartor.A memorial service in Donna's honor will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Midland First United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theFor information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington,847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.