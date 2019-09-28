Donna M. Redman (nee Hyde), age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday,
September 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to whom family meant the world.
Donna was born in Alma, Michigan on April 30, 1923. She was a dedicated
volunteer within her community and a woman of strong faith who was very
involved with her church. Donna was also very active with the Dental Auxiliary in Midland and her bridge club. An avid skier, golfer, tennis player and sailor, Donna was able to enjoy these activities while splitting her time between her Florida and Michigan homes. She loved to travel and considered herself fortunate to have seen much of the world with her husband Jack by her side. Donna loved her family dearly and was a friend to everyone who met her. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Donna is survived her loving children, Nancy Redman and Jacque (Mike)
Harrington; grandchildren, Matthew (Janel) Redman, Jon (An Uche) Redman, Dan (Kellie) Harrington, and Lindsay Harrington; great-grandchildren, Hazel, James, Quinn, and Lola; sister, Betty Flemming; daughter-in-law, Chris Redman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Jack Redman; parents,
Carroll and Hazel Hyde Sartor; son, Steve Redman; and stepfather, Clayton Sartor.
A memorial service in Donna's honor will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Midland First United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington,
847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.