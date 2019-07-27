Donna Margaret Shaver, 83, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Formerly of Midland, she was born in Saginaw, Oct. 9, 1935, to Joe and Alma (nee Beyer) Dewald and grew up outside of AuGres. She graduated from Arenac Eastern in 1951 and began her career at age 18 teaching kindergarten through eighth grade in a one room schoolhouse in the Thumb after one year of instruction at County Normal. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in education. She had a passion for helping children, teaching for 43 years before retiring and moving to East Tawas.



She proudly served as an active volunteer in a leadership role with St. Joseph Health System for over 15 years and as a member and volunteer of Quota International. She worked on many events and fundraisers for both organizations to further their goals of helping people in need.



She is survived by husband, Charles; children, Lori Walmsley (Arthur Lemieux), Brad Walmsley (Lorna), Janel Walmsley (Paul Stewart); stepsons, Chuck Shaver (Pam) and Eric Shaver (Heather); grandchildren, Jordan (Tesia), Ben, Charlie, Kyla, Marley, Mela; and great-granddaughter, Evette.



A funeral service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.); visitation will be at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City, Sunday, July 28 from 1-5 p.m.



Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Lutheran Church Youth Group and St. Joseph Health System Volunteers.