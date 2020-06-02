Donna Rae LoubertDonna Rae Loubert, 70, of Sanford, died Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020 at her home. She was born March 25, 1950 in Midland, daughter of the late Donald August and Julia Patricia (Gardiner) Loubert. Donna retired from Creighton Brothers of Warsaw, Ind. and upon retirement moved to Midland to be closer to her daughter.She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Baggs of Sanford, Donna (James) Ingram and Jeri (Osta) Pruitt, all of Warsaw, Ind.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Lee Loubert and Dan Loubert, both of Lansing, Matt (Karen) Loubert of Warsaw and James (Patty) Loubert of Tippecanoe, Ind.; and sisters, Mary (Dean) Ellis of Monticello, Ky. and Lorrie Shepherd of Yuma, Colo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son and four grandchildren.Graveside services will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Warsaw, Ind. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Our Father's House, 2114 E. Winona Ave. Warsaw, IN 46850. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.