Funeral and committal services for Mrs. Wilson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Pastor William Owen officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personnel messages of support for the family may be left at Doris Jean Wilson, 88, of Roscommon, left this world surrounded by loves, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The daughter of the late Bertha and William Huff was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Flint.She was united in marriage on May 10, 1948 to John "Jack" Miller Wilson. Not many can say they find their soulmate as a child, but Jack and Doris can say just that. She was 13 years old when their paths crossed, but her father did not approve. Jack waited four years until Doris was 17 and her parents approved.She was blessed with three children, Randy (Peggy) Wilson, Terry Wilson and Jacqueline "Jackie" (Charlie) Sykes; seven grandchildren, Sheila (Daniel) Poston, Chuckie (Lisa) Sykes, Shawna Wolfe-Sykes, Vanessa Wilson Yoerger, Troy Wilson, Taylor Wilson and Brook (Mike) Deitch; great-grandchildren, Adam, Jacqueline and Danica Poston, Alax, AJ and Brooklyn Sykes, Chase Hintermeister, Ethan, Jake, Conner and Sutton Wolfe; as well as eight others and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; and daughter, Jackie.Funeral and committal services for Mrs. Wilson will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Pastor William Owen officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personnel messages of support for the family may be left at wilson-miller.com

Funeral Home Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland

4210 N. Saginaw Rd

Midland , MI 48640

Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019

