Dorotha M. Otey (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Haley Church of God
2184 S. Homer Road
Midland, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Haley Church of God
2184 S. Homer Road
Midland, MI
Obituary
Dorotha M. Otey, 97, of Midland, died Saturday evening, Aug. 10, 2019 at Kindy Adult Foster Care. She was born Aug. 24, 1921 in Huntington, Ind., daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Dougherty) Hyatt. Moving to Midland as a child, Dorotha married Kenneth E. Otey on Aug. 22, 1941. She was a founding member of Mt. Haley Church of God and was a member of the Women of the Church of God Merlene Circle. Dorotha loved her flower gardens and enjoyed canning; she was devoted to her family and to her church.

Dorotha is survived by her sons, Michael (Dawn) Otey of Floyds Knobs, Ind. and Duane (Holly) Otey of DeSoto, Texas; and daughters, Janet All of Midland, Geraldine (Robert) Hudson of Midland, Laurel Miller of Grand Rapids and Cheryl (Robert) Rathbun of Midland; grandchildren, Tim Griese, Sue (Griese) Greene, Brian Hudson, Norm Hudson, Gordon Otey, Stephen Otey, David Otey, Danyele (Otey) Johnson, Derek Otey, Amber (Otey) Perkins, Ryan Otey, Alexis Otey, Kenneth Miller, Adam Miller, Kelly Miller, Carol Miller, Kevin Rathbun and Melissa (Rathbun) Golze; 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Otey on Feb. 13, 2008; a son, Earl Otey on April 7, 2007; brothers, Carl Hyatt, Russell Hyatt, Marvin Hyatt and Loren Dale Hyatt; and sister Opal Luce.

Funeral services for Dorotha will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Mt. Haley Church of God with Pastor David Aukerman officiating. Dorotha's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Mt. Haley Church of God or MidMichigan Home Care. Funeral arrangements for Dorotha have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
