Dorotha Otey, 97, of Midland, died Saturday evening, August 10, 2019. Funeral services for Dorotha will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 from Mt. Haley Church of God. Dorotha's family will receive friends at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an exression of sympathy are asked to consider Mt. Haley Church of God or MidMichigan Home Care. A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of the newspaper.