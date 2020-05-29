Dorothy A. Bergeron
Dorothy A. Bergeron
Two months after celebrating her 100th birthday, Dorothy Kloha Bergeron peacefully passed away, May 27, 2020. She fiercely loved her family, her friends and Johnny Carson and it was a rare day that anyone could beat her at cards. She told one joke every Thanksgiving and brought the house down. Dorothy was the youngest born to Christopher and Ida Mae Kloha in 1920 and grew up in Bay City. She raised her family in Midland with her husband, Grafton. She was preceded in death by Grafton and daughter Carol Tarte.
Left to cherish her memory and elegant ways are son, Jack Bergeron, partner Mary Cusack; grandson, Ben Bergeron; daughter-in-law, Pam Mauro; niece, Judy (Tony) Testa; nephew, Jim (Maryanne) Dwyer; the entire Sam and Alice Donohue family; and many, many friends.
The Bergeron family thanks the Burcham Hills Retirement Community for providing a loving home for the past 15 years and Betsy and Sarah from CareLink Hospice for their extraordinary and tender care. A celebration of her life is planned when we can all gather again.

Published in Midland Daily News on May 29, 2020.
