Dorothy A. Lewis
Dorothy A. Lewis, 93, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Cascades Assisted Living in Midland where she received wonderful care. The family also wishes to thank the loving care she received at the Caring Place. The daughter of the late Clifford V. and Audrey E. (Mitte) Shovan was born June 22, 1927 in Midland. On May 26, 1956, Dorothy married James E. Lewis. They shared 40 years together before his passing in 1996.
Dorothy was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. For 22 years she did make-up for the Little Theatre. She was a voracious reader and spent many long hours in her cluttered, book-filled room in her house she called her library. She also enjoyed genealogy and did extensive research on her family history. Mom loved road trips and visited family and friends from coast to coast including but not limited to Colorado, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Maine and was still driving well into her eighties. She was eager to help anything associated with family activities and particularly enjoyed "sagging" for DALMAC bike trips.
Surviving are her children (and spouses), S. Thomas (Catty) Filcek of Goetzville, Mich., Sherry (Steve) Walburn of Findlay, Ohio, David (Pam) Filcek of Midland and Jim (Debbie) Lewis of Sherwood, Ark.; grandchildren, Judy, Leslie (David), Daniel (Lisa), Skye, Brian, Rachel (Ryan), Jared (Katie), Kacy (Jonathon), Audrey (Kevin), Becky (Matt), Aaron (Amanda) and Levi; great-grandchildren, Alisha, Taylor, Joseph, Normandy, Anya, Tennyson, Zeran, Grayson, Emmett, Ellie and Truett, with two more on the way.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by many 11 brothers and sisters. Of her immediate family, she is survived by a brother, Robert Conklin.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Gerald Ferguson of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Midland City Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Masks are required inside the funeral home and guests must practice social distancing. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com