Dorothy C. Marinan, 96, died peacefully Aug. 20, 2019 at King's Daughters Home in Midland.
She was born and resided in West Haven, Conn., working as a secretary for the Davis Storage Co. in New Haven until marrying and moving to Hamilton Township, N.J., where she resided for 52 years, before moving to Midland in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude Ryan Curren; her husband of 47 years, Edward J. Marinan; and two brothers, Raymond H. and Robert W. Curren. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Dorothy S. Marinan; and five grandchildren, Marie, Annie, Kathleen, Emily, and John Marinan.
An avid golfer, she was past president of the Old York and Peddie women's golf associations, and three-time president of the Women's Trenton District Golf Association. She coordinated marshals for several LPGA events in central New Jersey in the 1970s and was thrilled to attend the opening day of the inaugural Great Lakes Bay Invitational LPGA in Midland this year.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament at 10 a.m. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to the time of service. Arrangements are in the care of Smith
-Miner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King's Daughters Home.