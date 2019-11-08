Dorothy E. Trask, 99, of Midland, passed away at her home, Nov. 5, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1920 to the late Earle and Adelaide (Wiegand) Yelton. On May 20, 1944 she married Jack L. Trask and they had 70 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death, May 31, 2014.
Dorothy founded Saginaw Valley Research and Interviewing Company. She was a member of First Baptist Church, the Exchange Club and several other Midland and Detroit organizations. She also worked as a supervisor for elections. Dorothy had a great love for animals especially cats.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Charles L. (Paula) Trask, Robert T. (My Ai) Trask, John H. (Myra) Trask; son-in-law, Donald Clements; daughter-in-law, Cyndi; her grandchildren, O.J., Tiffany, E-sa, Lawrence, Patty, Rachel, Jenni, Stephani, Aaron; and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane E. Clements; her son, David E. Trask; and grandson, Collin A. Trask.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Pastor Don Duford officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland City Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Humane Society of Midland County.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Trask family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com