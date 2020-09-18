Dorothy HuffordDorothy Roberta Hufford, 82, passed away at her home at Independence Village on Sept. 17, 2020 after a short illness. She was born Nov. 21, 1937 in Detroit to Walter A. and Dorothy E. (Levy) Sinclair. She graduated from Detroit Southeastern High School. She attended Michigan State University where she met her future husband, Richard Martin Hufford. They were married on Sept. 5, 1959 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage.Roberta was active in her community serving on the Human Relations Commission in both Holland and East Lansing. She and Richard opened their hearts and home to numerous international students at both Hope College and Michigan State University, many becoming lifelong friends. They were also foster parents for many at risk children. She was an active member of East Lansing Chapter PEO, East Lansing Women's Club and Martin Luther Chapel.Roberta and Richard traveled extensively to Scotland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Canada and all over America. They loved traveling in their Roadtrek, staying at their Huron Beach cottage, and their many faithful dog companions over the years.Roberta is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Hufford; two daughters, Karen LeBuhn of Palatine, Ill. and Beth (Yasunobu) Suginaka of Rochester, Minn.; two sons, David (Denise) Hufford of Midland and Rodney Hufford of Winnipeg, Manitoba; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, uncle, Donald (Marjorie) Levy. She was preceded in death by her parents.The family would like to thank Independence Village and the staff of Laurus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small family memorial will celebrate her life at the Midland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, Laurus Hospice or the Martin Luther Chapel, East Lansing.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.