Dorothy J. CostelloDorothy J. Costello, 101, of Midland, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Albert and Mae (Collins) Meahl was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on Oct. 3, 1918. She enjoyed going to Yosemite, playing golf, working with stained glass, painting and building dollhouses. She loved playing cards, particularly bridge with her friends at Trailside. She played in marathon groups and tournaments, especially at the Grand Hotel. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved traveling the world and when Dorothy turned 100, she and her family went on a cruise of the New England area. Dorothy volunteered at the Midland Area Chamber of Commerce and read with children at Longview Elementary for many years.Surviving are her children, James Oswald, Kamarie (Frank) Skop, Kerry (Karen) Oswald, Deborah (Gregory) Oswald-Beckman; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James Oswald; her second husband, Hank Costello; her son, Robert Oswald; and brother, Howard Meahl.Per the wishes of Dorothy, her body has been donated to the University of Michigan and there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.