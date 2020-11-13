Dorothy (Dottie) Knowles Mull

Dottie Mull, a strong woman of wit, warmth, and humor passed away at the age of 92 on November 9, 2020.

Dottie was born in Pittsburg, PA, and attended Penn State University, where she met her husband of 61 years, John Mull. After several years in New England, they moved to Michigan and lived in Saginaw for more than 50 years. For more than 20 of those years, Dottie loved working with her students as a teacher in the Saginaw Township school district, filling her classroom with curiosity, kindness, and a special passion for science. She was a life-long learner herself, keeping up with current events and technology. She loved good books and the arts, and was a longtime member of the Friends of the Library, the AAUW, the League of Women Voters, and the Saginaw Mac Users Group. Dottie was much loved by her children, Alison Connolly, John D Mull, and Suzy Ducker, as well as her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. One of her grandchildren described her "Grammy" as "a wise-cracking strong minded, kind hearted and generous woman who enjoyed the simple pleasure of a good game of bridge, a nice manhattan, and the company of her friends and family." Dottie's strong convictions and compassionate heart made her the friend who was always the one to reach out and make connections, offering encouragement and support. She will be dearly missed and remembered with love by all who knew her.



