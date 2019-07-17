Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Leddy. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary





Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Dorothy Helen Leddy, 89, of Midland, died peacefully, surrounded by family at home, Friday, July 12, 2019. She was a wonderful, kind, caring, person who loved each of us unconditionally. We will miss her dearly. She had a great sense of humor and a gift for making people feel special and welcome. She was married for over 60 years to her husband Jim. She met Jim at St. Mary's of Redford High School in Detroit. She ran ahead of him in the hallway and purposely dropped her books. Our "dad-to-be" stopped to help her pick them up, and the rest is history. They raised nine children. Nine! When asked how she did it, Mom revealed she would sometimes lock herself in the bathroom and pray LOL. But her real secret was her love and compassion. She loved her husband, she loved her kids, she loved her grandkids, she loved her great-grandkids. She loved when people called or visited. She loved Mother Angelica and EWTN. She rarely missed watching a Detroit Tigers baseball game and she stuck with them through thick and thin, just as she did with all of us as we grew and faced the challenges that life can bring. She enjoyed watching television and she had a knack for finding good movies and programs and she'd DVR them so she could share them with us. She loved anything and everything in leopard print from clothing to slippers, sunglasses, blankets, throw rugs, coffee mugs, picture frames, you name it. In addition to raising the kids, Mom, along with Dad, was involved with the Cursillo Movement, supported and helped run a Hospitality House for alcoholics and homeless people in Saginaw, and for several years she also ran the preschool center for the Bullock Creek school district. She and Dad always helped the poor and less fortunate. She had a deep faith and was at peace with leaving this earth into the loving arms of the Lord to be with her husband and her daughter Ann whom she missed greatly. God Bless you always, Mom. We love you so much.Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; daughter, Ann; parents; and brother, Ed. Remaining here to cherish her memory are her children, Chris (Dan), Jim (Peg), Kathy (Joe), Karen (Gary), Tom (Shirley), Mary (Cathy), Dave (Joanne) and Jeanne (Gene); grandchildren, Sarah, Beth, Joe, Kris, Brian, Annie, Kenny, Angela, Meghan, Jim, Bill, Sabrina and Brendan; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Grey, Riley, Raina, Raylynn, Elliot, Ronin and new brother to be, and Zac; and her brother, Paul.A memorial mass for Dorothy will be held at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Father Andy Booms to officiate, with inurnment to take place in Midland City Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Liturgy.Memorial contributions may be made to the IHM Sisters in Monroe, or EWTN Global Catholic Television Network.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Daily News on July 17, 2019

