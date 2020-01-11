Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas David Applegath. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church 2206 Airfield Lane Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM Aldersgate United Methodist Church 2206 Airfield Lane Midland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





As a youth, his first jobs were grading eggs, butchering poultry and then delivering the results to Ashland's restaurants and grocery stores. During college, Doug earned his meals as a busboy in the OWU freshman girl's dorm. He earned his room by being property manager of the Beta Sigma Tau Fraternity, which was America's first national social fraternity to include members of all races and religions.



In 1954 Doug was recruited by The Dow Chemical Co. to do technical service and new product development on coatings and monomers in Midland. At Midland Young Business People's Group, he met Anne Marie Barthel and they married in 1957 at her Midland First Baptist Church.



At Dow for 37 years, Doug had 20 different immediate bosses and over 60 people in three countries that reported to him. Doug's career started with development of epoxy resins, new monomer applications, and then foam latexes for brassieres and foam-coated carpets. This experience resulted in his move to marketing, then 1966 transfer to Tokyo, Japan as Dow's Plastic's department manager. Doug's lab work at Dow resulted in the introduction of many new thermosetting resins and systems for applying them to replace nuts and bolts, spot welding, and riveting to join dissimilar materials on robotic assembly lines. He authored four U.S. patents along with several published technical articles. He was an active lecturer of the Adhesives and American Sealants Council of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.



The family greatly enjoyed living in Yokohama, Japan where his wife, Anne, did a great job helping the family with their Japan adventure. In 1969 they moved back to Midland and in 1974 he was assigned manager of coatings and monomers development and technical services for Dow Canada in Sarnia, Ontario. He worked in Sarnia for three years, again moving back to Midland at assignment end. In the fall of 1982 Doug created Dow's Adhesives and Sealants Applications Lab. Doug's final assignment at Dow was as one of the 13 members of the Corporate Growth and Diversification Board Task Force.



After retirement from Dow in January 1991, Doug started doing genealogy research and this hobby resulted in trips to England, Northern Ireland, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and New England to meet previously unknown relatives. His research resulted in data on 4,000 relatives in Doug and Anne's ancestry. In 1997 Doug was an officer in the Midland Genealogical Society.



Since 1920, Doug's parents owned a summer cottage on Lake Rosseau near Windermere in the Muskoka district of Ontario. Doug and family spent most summers at the cottage in Muskoka. Anne enjoyed time there with her three kids who worked summer jobs on the lake while Doug would commute from Midland many weekends. Doug designed and had built a classic A-frame cottage on the lake and near retirement added an "Appleshack" bunkie cottage to welcome family and friend visitors.



In Midland, Doug and Anne were members of the Midland Genealogical Society, Midland County Historical Society and were founding members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Doug's winter pastime was curling and he was an avid and frequent mountain skier well into his later years.



In 2013 Anne and Doug sold their house and moved to Midland Independence Village where they made many new friends and enjoyed the people and activities.



Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Anne; his parents; and his three siblings, Hope A. Werner, Ruth A. DeLaney and John L. Applegath. He is survived by his three children, Susan A. Beach (Brian) of Lino Lakes, Minn., Charles "Chip" D. Applegath (Kathy) of Rochester, Minn. and Kathryn A. Ladd of Port Huron. His six grandchildren are Jacquelyn "Jackie" Beach, Barbara "Annie" McClung (Josh), Brett Applegath (Allie), Drew Applegath, Nathanial "Nate" Ladd, and Olivia Ladd.



Doug was cremated and his ashes will be interned next to his wife Anne in a cemetery near the family cottage in Muskoka, Ontario.



A funeral service for Doug will be led by Pastor Michael Sawicki at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 2206 Airfield Lane, Midland on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation there at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, those planning a memorial expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Humane Society of Midland County, Midland Genealogical Society, or to a . Douglas David Applegath was born March 23 1932 in Middlefield, Conn. His parents were the Rev. Mr. Charles Sinclair Applegath and Edna Lottie Victoria Lightle Applegath. His sisters were Hope and Ruth. Doug's family had emigrated from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada just before Doug was born. As a Methodist minster's family, they moved every 2-4 years, first moving to Meridan, Conn. where his brother John Lanceley Applegath was born. They then lived in Indiana, Pa.; Beaver Falls, Pa.; Ashland, Ohio and Ashtabula Harbor, Ohio. Doug graduated from Ashland High School in 1950. He then attended Oho Wesleyan University where he graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1954. 