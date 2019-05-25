Douglas Matthew Thomas, 26, of White Cloud and former Midland resident, died Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019 doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle in Newaygo County. He was born Jan. 4, 1993 in Midland, son of Jerry Lee and Kathy Lynn Thomas. Douglas attended Bullock Creek High School and later received his GED from the State of Michigan in 2018. Douglas worked for Superior Asphalt in Grand Rapids as an equipment operator. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle and driving Chevy trucks.
Douglas is survived by his parents, Jerry and Kathy Thomas; sister, Kayla Thomas; nephew, Greyson Wadobny; grandparents, Curtis "Butch" and Kathy Boulis; girlfriend, Trisha VanHorn and her children; aunts, Pam "Nanny" (Louis), Dawnie (Steve) Johnson, Shelley (Jim) Smith
, Cathy (Robert) Beach; uncles, Jason Boulis and Mark (Crysteen) Thomas; best friend, Tyler Spellerberg; as well as many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Maybel "Shirley" Thomas.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Midland Missionary Church, 479 S. 11 Mile Road with Pastor David Kissinger officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. His family asks that everyone wear their Harley Davidson attire to the service to commemorate Douglas' live of riding. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Douglas' family.