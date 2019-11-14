Dreama H. Wolker, 93, of Sanford, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Meridian Acres Assisted Living in Sanford. The daughter of the late Everett and Mae (Cantrell) Salyer was born in Paintsville, Ky.



Dreama had a life full of sharing and giving to others. She enjoyed gardening and would share her vegetables with relatives, friends and even strangers. She canned hundreds of jars of produce each year.



She was a wonderful cook and nothing pleased her more than feeding hungry relatives or friends. Cornbread, cucumbers and onions and all kinds of pies were her specialties. She was a great seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her loved ones. She could mend the worst holes in a pair of jeans and would say to bring back a ripped pair so she could patch them again and again.



Dreama was a passionate advocate for higher learning and strongly encouraged her grandkids to take their education seriously. She was very proud when they followed her advice. In her later years, Dreama's joy in life became her visits from family and the kindness she was given by her caregivers. She was especially delighted by the visits and kisses from Ladybug, her Maltese granddog. Dreama had a strong faith and was saddened when her eyesight kept her from reading her Bible. She questioned many of the clergy she met with requests about heaven. If she could not find the answers in her readings, she was not shy about asking questions.



Surviving are her daughters, Brenda (George) Seamer, JoAnn Williams; stepdaughters, Bobbi Housholder, Teri (Robert) Long, and Cynthia Wolker-Pung; grandchildren, Rich, Jason, Jim, David; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Jordan, Connor, Brendan, Ethan, Zach; sisters, Olga Williamson, Peggy (John) Banniger.



The family will receive guests at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Interment will be in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to thank everyone at Meridian Acres who gave such wonderful, loving, kind care to Dreama while she lived there. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Currie Scholarship at Memorial Presbyterian Church.