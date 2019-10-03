Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Drucilla Jane Hayden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Drucilla Jane Hayden, 93, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Brittany Manor in Midland. She was born May 17, 1926 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Oran L. and Drucilla (Chadman) Ross. In 1941, Clara B. Piegols married Oran Ross and became a devoted mother to both Jane and her brother, Terence, after the death of their mother in 1939. She attended Midland Public Schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1944. Jane attended Lake Erie College from 1944-1946 and then transferred to Michigan State College graduating in 1948 with a bachelor of science degree in home economics. In September 1948, she married James W. Hayden at St. John's Episcopal Church in Midland. Jim's career with Dow Corning Corp took them to various locations including Arlington Heights, Ill., Ridgewood, N.J., and Allison Park, Pa. He preceded her in death in 1984.



Jane was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, The International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons, Daughters of the Union, Music Society Chorale and also many wonderful years with Sweet Adelines International.



She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Jane Hayden; grandchildren, Erik James (Katrina) Luebkert, Janna Kristin Luebkert and Stephen Mark (Heidi Torres) Luebkert; great-grandchildren, Taryn Elise Vielma, Ryder Christian Luebkert, Oliver Henry Luebkert and Skylar Elena Luebkert. Jane is also survived by her brother, Terence W. (Patricia) Ross; brother-in-law, Thomas (Mary) Hayden; one niece and four nephews.



A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at St. John's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kenneth Hitch officiating. Jane's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund, St. John's Episcopal Church or the donor's favorite charity.

