Druetta 'Beryl' Woods, 93, of Sanford, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020 at her home. She was born June 17, 1926 in Riverhurst, Saskatchewan, Canada, daughter of the late Earl and Drusilla (Hunter) Thompson. On Aug. 17, 1946, she married Harold 'Harry' Woods at the Hope Lutheran Church in Rhodes. He preceded her in death June 21, 2014. Beryl was a member of the United States Bowling Congress and was recognized as a Special Bowler in 1996-1997 and Secretary of the Year for 1998-1999.
She is survived by her daughters Charlene Harris, Bonnie Harbour, Marilynn Miller, Linda Schneider; and son Dale Woods; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Beryl was preceded in death by her infant son, brothers Milo Thompson and twin brothers Howard and Harold Thompson.
Cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Cancer Services. Cremation arrangements for Beryl have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith
Woolever Funeral Directors.