Duane A. Miller
Duane A. Miller, 90, of Midland, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Oct. 29, 2020, at Meridian Acres in Sanford following a lengthy illness. He was born Aug.4, 1930 in Midland. One of eight sons of the late Clarence M. and Bertha A. (Yoder) Miller, Duane was educated in the Bullock Creek School System and lived in Midland his entire life. He married Valetta A. (Wyse) on April 1, 1956 at the Pinegrove Mennonite Church, in Archbold, Ohio. Duane was a committed Christian and a faithful husband and father. He attended Midland Mennonite Church for much of his life, where he served as a song leader, Sunday school teacher and trustee. He also sang in a men's quartet for many years, leading people in worship at churches across the state. He then attended and was greatly blessed by the fellowship and ministry of the Midland Free Methodist Church, building many lifelong friendships there. Duane was a man of many interests and talents. Professionally, he retired from the Midland Daily News and went on to work at Ace Hardware for many years. Prior to those positions, he worked in construction and trucking. During the Korean War, he served his country in alternative service at Michigan State University. Duane was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting deer and waterfowl, fishing and camping, as well as farming and gardening. He loved restoring and showing antique John Deere tractors, including a 1949 model MT that his father had purchased new.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Valetta "Val"; and by their three children, Cindi (Gene) Mowdy of Elephant Butte, N.M.; Eric (Anita) Miller of Limestone, Tenn.; and Jon (Shelly) Miller of Midland. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ed (Jutta) Kobel, Jessica (Kevin) McKinnon, Michaela Miller, Sean Miller and Stephanie (Wesley) Hoyle. His great-grandchildren include Angeli' Kobel, Abbigale McKinnon, Archer McKinnon, Hunter McKinnon; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by several brothers, Charles (Pat) Miller, James (Connie) Miller and Lynn (Carol) Miller; sisters-in-law, Laura Miller and Violet Miller. In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by brothers, Glen Miller, Hubert Miller, Willis (Edna) Miller and Delton Miller.
Per Duane's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Duane's name may be offered to Care Team Hospice, 3226 Fashion Square Blvd. Saginaw, MI 48603. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com