Duane Dosson passed away Feb. 10, 2019 after celebrating his 90th birthday with 200 family and friends in Florida. He was born Feb. 5, 1929 in Breckenridge, raised on the family farm in Wheeler and graduated from Breckenridge High School. He then met and married the love of his life, Donna Mae Barnes, in April 1950. Duane entered the U.S. Army
and spent time stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. In 1957 they moved to Midland where Duane spent his career working for The Dow Chemical Co.
Duane always loved spending time with family on the water, whether at the cottage he built at Higgins Lake, his place in Nokomis, Fla., or his succession of boats. He loved family time, volleyball, bocce and waterskiing, which he continued to age 86. Duane was active in many volunteer activities, helping establish Church in the Pines in Nokomis and the Arnold Center in Midland.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Donna Mae; daughter, Karen (Dan) Marvin of Mount Pleasant; son, Dan (Marcia) Dosson of Rochester Hills; daughter, Luann Brennan of Midland; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Chum) and Hazel; and by his brother, Dale Dosson.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Midland on March 16 at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church on March 15 from 4- 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland First United Methodist Church, 215 W. Larkin St., Midland, MI 48640 or the Alma College Dosson Family Scholarship, 314 W. Superior St., Alma, MI 48801. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice, Fla. is handling arrangements.