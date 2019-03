Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane Paul Noack. View Sign





Duane is survived by his wife, Margaret (Radosa) Noack; children, Stephen Noack, Carol (Jim) Schaefer, Mike (Joanne) Noack, Jan (Ralph) Pax, Tim (Heather) Noack; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.



Duane grew up near Gordonville and raised his family on West Pine River Road where he loved managing the yard and had a large garden where his prized garlic was planted and grown. He spent many years hunting and cutting wood on his 38 acres off 7 Mile Road.



Duane's career was spent at the Community Drug Store in Midland. He then worked on the dock for 4D Builders where he retired. He could tell you the name of most of the bricks on any building. Dad was a hard worker.



