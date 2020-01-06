Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Duane V. Huggard. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Visitation 10:00 AM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Duane V. Huggard, 92, of Midland, passed away peacefully, Jan. 5, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland.



Duane was born March 13, 1927, in Midland, to Clarence and Hazel (Noyes) Huggard. After serving in the 8th Army during World War II, Duane returned to Midland and married Ruth Conner in 1948. Duane had a 40-year career with CSX Railroad, retiring in 1987.



During their 72 years of marriage, Duane and Ruth raised a wonderful family and shared many happy times together. In their younger years they enjoyed square dancing and made many special friends as they traveled to dances across the United States. Duane and Ruth were avid travelers and enjoyed many road trips, as well as several cruises. Two especially memorable trips were to Hawaii and Tahiti with special friends.



Later in life, they were snowbirds and spent winters in their home in Pharr, Texas. Duane's love of music was an important part of his life and brought him and others much joy. Duane was known for his beautiful baritone voice and sang in the chancel choir and with the Wesley Men at First United Methodist Church and also often performed beautiful solos as a member of the Tropic Star Choir in Texas. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherish memories of their grandpa playing the organ and singing with them over the years.



Duane also loved sports and was a loyal fan of the Detroit Lions and Tigers teams, and a proud fan at his great grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid golfer and was an active member of several golf leagues in Midland and in Texas.



Duane is survived by his wife, Ruth; his son, Dennis (Debbie) Huggard;



daughter-in-law, Trish Huggard (Brad) Martin; granddaughters, Amanda (Nathan) Markey and Kelly (Jason) Brandle; and great-grandchildren, Deegan and Callan Brandle and Lauren Markey. Duane is also survived by his sisters, Gloria (Richard) Bukowski and Colleen Smith.



Duane was preceded in death by his beloved son, Douglas Huggard; his brothers and their wives, Donald (Josephine) Huggard and Cleo (Joan) Huggard; his sister and her husband, Noralee (James) Loughridge; sisters-in-law, Ruby Mielke and Irene Mielke; and his parents.



A memorial service in celebration of Duane's life, including military honors provided by the American Legion, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, with a luncheon at the Midland Berryhill Post #165 American Legion, 5111 Hedgewood Drive, following the service. The family will hold a private service of interment at Homer Township Cemetery at a later date.



