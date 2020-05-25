Duane Vance
Duane A. Vance, 83, of Houghton Lake, went to be with his wife of 53 years on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Duane was born Sept. 26, 1936 in Midland, the oldest of six children to Viola (Kennedy) and Claude Vance. After graduating from Midland High School in 1954, Duane worked at The Dow Chemical Co. He married his high school sweetheart, Thelma "Sam" Hines on Sept. 8, 1956. Duane enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Oklahoma and Alabama for two years. Upon his discharge, Duane and Sam moved back to Midland to raise a family and return to work at The Dow Chemical Co., where he worked for over 36 years, later transferring to the Beaver Creek Station. After their retirement they relocated to Houghton Lake.
Duane was an avid gun, hunting and fishing enthusiast. He loved camping, family and got a "kick" out of his great-grandchildren. Duane was a happy, kindhearted man who will be extremely missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
He will be missed by his son, Kevin (Robin) Vance; daughter, Brenda (Tom) Wood; grandchildren, Mitchell Wood, Mikayla Wood and her fiancé Richard Moore; great-grandchildren, Colt Moore and Macy Moore; brother and sisters, Jerry (Janet) Vance, Pat Moser, Christine Reiss and Barbara Bishop; and many special family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pPandemic, private funeral services for Duane will take place at Ware-Smith-Woolever, 1200 W. Wheeler St., at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with burial in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. His family will hold private visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's favorite charity. Family and friends may send condolences through www.waresmithwoolever.com
Duane A. Vance, 83, of Houghton Lake, went to be with his wife of 53 years on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Duane was born Sept. 26, 1936 in Midland, the oldest of six children to Viola (Kennedy) and Claude Vance. After graduating from Midland High School in 1954, Duane worked at The Dow Chemical Co. He married his high school sweetheart, Thelma "Sam" Hines on Sept. 8, 1956. Duane enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Oklahoma and Alabama for two years. Upon his discharge, Duane and Sam moved back to Midland to raise a family and return to work at The Dow Chemical Co., where he worked for over 36 years, later transferring to the Beaver Creek Station. After their retirement they relocated to Houghton Lake.
Duane was an avid gun, hunting and fishing enthusiast. He loved camping, family and got a "kick" out of his great-grandchildren. Duane was a happy, kindhearted man who will be extremely missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
He will be missed by his son, Kevin (Robin) Vance; daughter, Brenda (Tom) Wood; grandchildren, Mitchell Wood, Mikayla Wood and her fiancé Richard Moore; great-grandchildren, Colt Moore and Macy Moore; brother and sisters, Jerry (Janet) Vance, Pat Moser, Christine Reiss and Barbara Bishop; and many special family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pPandemic, private funeral services for Duane will take place at Ware-Smith-Woolever, 1200 W. Wheeler St., at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with burial in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. His family will hold private visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the donor's favorite charity. Family and friends may send condolences through www.waresmithwoolever.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 25, 2020.