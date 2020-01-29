Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary





Dudley served honorably in the U.S. Army; being stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Dudley was a math teacher, teaching at Central Intermediate and then Dow High School, retiring in 1993.



During his time at Dow High, Dudley served as sporting event ticket manager. Dudley had a special love of music, playing the coronet for the Midland Concert Band, Chemical City Band and Blast from the Past. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid spectator of MSU, U of M, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions games. He especially loved his family and their pets. He loved all the cats and dogs his kids dragged home through the years and he even dragged home a few himself!



Dudley is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Jeffery Chamberlin, David Chamberlin, Mary Lynne Chamberlin and Catherine Chamberlin (Howard McCready). He is also survived by his brother, Donovan; and nieces and nephew, Donna Weisberger (Edward), Mike (Libby) Chamberlin, Marcy Chamberlin (Tom Sullivan), and brother-in-law, Lynn Woodcock.



Per Dudley's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date this spring.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to please consider the Humane Society of Midland County.



