Dwight D. Curry
Dwight David Curry
Sunrise: May 2, 1949
Sunset: August 8, 2020
Dwight David Curry was born May 2, 1949 in Chicago Illinois to Jesse Curry and the Jettie B. Curry (nee Matthews). At age 10, his family moved to Ann Arbor where he attended Forsythe Middle School and Pioneer High School and was on the cross-country track team. He served in the Vietnam War, and was later employed at Hamburg Industries Railroad Company, in North Augusta, S.C., followed by employment as a truck driver for Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. from which he retired in 2012.
Dwight married the love of his life, Reva Arnez (nee Pruitt) in 1977 and they had two children, Dr. Tiana Curry-McCoy, an associate professor in clinical laboratory sciences at Augusta University in Georgia, and Serena Curry, a NCIS Special Agent stationed at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. Tiana and husband Jeremy have two children, Lena and Princeton. About 25 years ago, Dwight discovered he was father to a son who had been born and adopted while he was fighting in Vietnam. Omar Russell was almost 30 when he met Dwight, and was married with two children, Vanessa and Omar Jr. Omar later had a third daughter Mya, and Vanessa and her husband Stephen have a son, Stephen. Dwight loved his entire family and was a proud patriarch for them all.
Dwight learned to cook at a young age from his grandmother and mother. They taught him Southern cooking and the secret family recipe for sweet potato pie and biscuits. Cooking is what Dwight loved to do, his favorite place was in the kitchen. There are many fond memories of his daughters' growing up with weekend sleepovers for their friends in Sicklerville, N.J. with Dad in the kitchen cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for a house full of girls!
Dwight was a serious cook: he would spend hours reading cookbooks, planning menus and grocery shopping to prepare for family meals. In Midland, he perfected the Curry Breakfast, where friends were invited over for an old-fashioned Southern breakfast with enough leftovers to take home. He would also make lasagna and sweet potato pies and give it to the neighbors. Church members and friends received his "just because" food gifts, an unexpected expression of kindness from a gentle man who loved the Lord.
Dwight accepted Christ at an early age and renewed his relationship with Him when he joined Calvary Baptist Church in 2014. He served on the Usher Board and regularly attended Joint Heirs Sunday School Class with his wife. He enjoyed the fellowship there and also fondly remembered the saints at Saint Matthew's Baptist Church in Williamstown, N.J., which was his family's church home for over 26 years. Many members from both churches gave of themselves selflessly to be prayer warriors during his illness, and he, Reva, Tiana, Serena, Jeremy and Omar were grateful and loved them for it.
Dwight and Reva's favorite past times were visiting family and travelling. Together they travelled to many cities across the United States, enjoyed several Caribbean cruises, and visited Aruba, Kenya, Japan and China. Their marriage scripture was Romans 15:13 "And the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost." They did their best to live out hope and love in their marriage. "It wasn't always perfect, but we did the best we could, family is everything," Dwight would say.
Dwight leaves to celebrate his memory and life, Wife Reva; daughter, Tiana (Jeremy) Curry-McCoy of Martinez, Ga., Serena Curry of Yokosuka, Japan, Omar (Maria) Russell of Romulus, Mich.; brother, James (Mary) Curry of Augusta, Ga.; sisters, Jean (Leon) Dixon of Detroit and Katie Bridges of Ann Arbor; brother-in-law, Artis (Gwen) Pruitt of Columbus, Ohio; mother-in-law, "my buddy" Vitula Pruitt of Flint; aunt-in-law, Yuvonne Hobbs; cousin-in-law, Candis Hobbs of Detroit; brother-in-law, Eric Moore of Flint; grandchildren, Lena and Princeton McCoy of Martinez, Ga., Vanessa (Stephen) Mackey of Romulus, Omar Russell Jr. of Romulus, Mya Russell of Romulus; great-grandson, Stephen; nephew, Dale Curry Jr. of Huntsville, Ala.; many special nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends including the saints at St. Matthew's Baptist Church in Williamstown, N.J. and Calvary Baptist Church in Midland. We also acknowledge special friend, Ted Stinson. Dwight was preceeded in death by his parents; and younger brother, Delano Curry.
The family wishes to thank Mid-Michigan Health facilities including the Medical Center, Cancer Clinic and Hospice, for excellent care during Dwight's illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dwight's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
to support research for the early detection and treatment of pancreatic cancer. Thank you for your support.
To My Husband, My Best Friend
How can I possibly convey how much you mean to me, the many years we spent together, the ups and the downs, the shared sacrifices, joy and fulfillment? There are no words. What I do know is the better half of me is gone and I will miss, miss, miss you until we see one another again.
"My husband had made me laugh. Wiped my tears, hugged me tight. Watched me succeed. Seen me fail. Kept me strong. My husband is a promise that I will have a friend forever." From HappyWivesClub.com
Until we see one another again, Love Reva.
A private funeral for immediate family members due to COVID-19 restrictions will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Wilson-Miller Funeral Home, 4210 N. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48640. This service may be viewed at the following link, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60504183
. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 6100 Perrine Road, Midland, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. All are invited. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
"A Soldier's Prayer: Lord, I ask for courage to face my fears, strength to protect others and dedication to my country to keep it safe. Lord, through it all be by my side. Amen."