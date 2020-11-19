Dwight "Pete" OliverDwight "Pete" William Oliver, 96, of Larkin Township, Midland, passed away peacefully, November 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born January 22, 1924, son of the late Elsie (Siebert) and James Oliver. Pete married the former Georgena "Jean" Ida Emery on January 19, 1946. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1981. Pete was a farmer and worker for The Dow Chemical Company, retiring from there after 38 years of service. He loved playing cards "Euchre" and hunting. Which this year's early hunt he got one. He also loved spending time in the U.P. at his cabin in Curtis.Pete is survived by his children, Kim(Donna)Oliver of Skandia, Ted(Verna)Oliver of Rhodes, Elsie(Dan)Rezler and Kenny Oliver both of Midland; Grandkids, Kurt and Scott Oliver, Bill(Teresa)Oliver, Cassie(Kevin)Schott, Rudy(Candy Goodell)Rezler, Gena(Ervin)Currie and great grandkids, Ashton and Mackenzie Oliver, Marae Oliver, Brenden and Bryleigh Schott and Connor Lutz, Austin, Isaac and Korey Currie. Pete is also survived by a sister, Alma and a sister-in-law, Bea both are 100 years old, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Pete was predeceased by his son, four brothers and one sister.Due to the COVID restrictions, a Graveside Service for immediate family will take place at Midland City Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the donor's favorite charity. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler Street Midland.