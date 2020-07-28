Earl Geiersbach
Earl P. Geiersbach, 93, of Midland, died Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 in Sanford. He was born Nov. 30, 1926 in Munger, son of the late John and Eda (Labrence) Geiersbach. Earl was employed at General Motors in Saginaw for 30 years as a tinsmith until his retirement in 1979. On May 22, 1948 he married the former Corinne Bingham in Saginaw and they spent 50 years together. She preceded him in death in 1998. He was then married to Dorothy Duletzke for 15 years who also preceded him in death. Earl had a passion for hunting, dancing and playing bingo.
Earl will be missed by his children, David (Sharon) Geiersbach, Janet Bush and Glori (Anthony) Allen; daughter-in-law, Kathy Padilla; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters. In addition to his parents, Corinne and Dorothy, Earl was preceded in death by his son, Steven Geiersbach; three brothers; three sisters; and one great-granddaughter.
Services celebrating Earl's life will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at New Life Vineyard Church, 1014 E. Ashman St., Midland. Because of COVID-19 requirements, you will be required to wear a mask into church. The Rev. Don Milton will officiate, with graveside burial rites in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Earl's family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider American Cancer Society
.