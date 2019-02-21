Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl N. Helwig. View Sign





Funeral services for Earl will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Melchi officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and Midland Area Veterans. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8: p.m. and then on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at Earl N. Helwig, 93, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The son of the late Carl and Edith Conway, Helwig was born in Flint, Aug. 2, 1925. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Earl was employed with McKay Press in Midland for five years and after being laid off, he then opened Helwig T.V. Service. He was an avid bowler and was involved with many different leagues, member of the Midland Bowlers Association, Midland Odds Fellow, Lodge 418 and help form the Michigan State Handicap Bowlers Association. Earl and Nadine were awarded Civitan's Citizen of the Year Award in 1986. Together they were very involved in many community activities. On June 28, 1947 in Mt. Morris, Earl married the former Nadine L. Glidden and after 52 years of marriage she died March 31, 1999. He then married Mary Gail on Sept. 26, 2002. She died July 13, 2012.Surviving are his children, Kay Clark of Midland, Pam (Chris) Herriam of Sun City West, Ariz, Dory Helwig of Clare, Earl "Buz" (Deb) Helwig of Comstock Park, Dennis (Barbara) Helwig of Fowlerville, Karen (Patrick Greenwood) Helwig of Midland, Michael (Elizabeth) Helwig of Waterford; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Harold (Betty) Helwig of Stone Lake, Wis., Howard Helwig of Virginia; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wives, Earl was preceded in death by son-in-law, Jim Clark; brother, Carl Helwig.Funeral services for Earl will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Melchi officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and Midland Area Veterans. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8: p.m. and then on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

