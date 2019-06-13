Earl "Mike" R. Chambers Jr., 90, of Midland, went to be with the love of his life, Dorothy "Betty" Chambers on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Medilodge. The son of the late Earl R. and Mary (Lasko) Chambers was born Jan. 2, 1929 in Midland. Earl served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy
. He was the owner and operator of Chambers Sawmill for many years. Earl enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Earl is survived by his children, Jim Chambers, Jon (Terri) Chambers, Gwen (Duane) Stanford all of Midland; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Earl was preceded in death by his children, Michael Chambers, Denise Chambers–Fox; and his siblings.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Earl and his family.
Per Earl's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Beer and Brats Bar located at 4562 N. Eastman Road, Midland, MI 48642. Memorials in Earl's name may be offered to the Aleda V. Lutz Veterans Hospital in Saginaw. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home where personal messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.wilson-miller.com