Earl Richard Peek
1926 - 2020
Earl Richard Peek, 93, of Midland, died Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at Meridian Acres in Sanford. He was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Midland, the son of Harry and Winniegeen (Switzer) Peek. Earl owned Tri-City Insurance Agency for over 25 years, finishing his career as an agent with Ieuter Insurance Group. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty; daughters, Christine (Michael) Kaczynski, Mary Beth (Joseph) Rousseau; son-in-law, Eric Johnson; grandchildren, Harold (Brittany) Bramlitt, Lavada Bramlitt, Betty Bramlitt, Erin (Jim) Wentzloff, Catherine Zhu, Linette Rousseau; and six great-grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dee Ann Johnson; and sisters, Joyce Bader, Carol Gerschefske and Bonnie Visger.
Private family services have taken place at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. A special thank you from the family to the dedicated caregivers at Meridian Acres in Sanford for their service and support. Memorials may be sent to the donor's favorite charity in memory of Earl.



Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
