Earlene Albee

Earlene AlbeeEarlene Kay Albee, 72, of Midland died early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 at her home after an illness surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1948 in Midland, daughter of the late Earl M. and Eileen M. (Pacholka) Marshall. She attended Midland Schools, graduating from Midland High School. The former Earlene M. Marshall married Dennis Ray Albee on April 26, 1969 in Midland. Earlene worked as a engraver for Honorable Mention for over 20 years, retiring in 2010. Earlene was a member of the Midland Quilters Squared. Earlene was a loving mother and grandmother , passionate sailor, skilled quilter and an avid bowler.She is survived by her husband, Dennis; two sons, Ryan David Albee of Bloomington, Ind., Todd (Sarah) Albee; one grandson, Brayden William Albee; one granddaughter, Bailey Elizabeth Albee. Also surviving are siblings, Jim (Roberta) Marshall, Carla Lewis, Greg (Shelly) Marshall; three sisters-in-law, Helen Albee, Sheila (Tom) Babel, Bonnie (Don) McMullen; and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry W. Marshall; and by two brothers-in-law, Richard S. Lewis and Brian J. Albee.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private memorial services took place at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. A celebration of Earlene's life will take place when restrictions are lifted.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family.