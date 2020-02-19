Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Ann Forbes. View Sign Service Information Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 310 E. Washington St. Freeland , MI 48623 (989)-695-9431 Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Ann Forbes

Edith Ann Forbes, of Freeland, was born Dec. 12, 1928 to Howard and Jessie (McKellar) LeCronier. She grew up on the family farm in Freeland with two sisters, one brother and lots of extended family. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1946. She eloped with the love of her life on Feb. 6, 1947 and they were blessed with three children. Edith was a lifelong faithful servant to the Lord. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monitor and volunteered with countless different groups, including the Ladies Aid, and prepared meals, planned activities and made clothes and blankets for the needy. Edith's love language was to give items she made. She was very talented with her hands and used her creativity to sew, knit, quilt, bake and decorate for others. If someone ever needed a Halloween costume, a dress or other piece of clothing, Aunt Edith jumped to the task. She created beautiful costumes, sewed dresses, shirts, shorts and everything in between, knitted and crocheted blankets, designed quilts and crafted many other projects with fabric in her infamous sewing room. Along with her friend Hedi Frazier, she taught knitting for many years as a 4-H volunteer. Edith was also a whiz in the kitchen. There wasn't a sweet treat Edith didn't know how to bake, however, her pies and cookies were well known, from the blackberry pie to the springerle to the tray of honey cookies at Christmas. She made beautiful cakes for friends and family birthdays and weddings. A green thumb was also part of her gifted hands. Edith was an avid gardener and grew all kinds of flowers, vegetables, had a beautiful strawberry patch, blackberry bushes and zinnias. Her bounty was always plentiful and she gladly shared the harvest or products made from her harvest with others. Betty Slomkoski raved about receiving the extra-large green beans and tomatoes. Edith loved making Sunday dinners for the family and hosting holiday meals. She loved her family and they were her proudest accomplishment.

She will be sorely missed by her children, Beverlee Diffin, Judy (Mark) McKellar, Dave (Sue) Forbes; grandchildren, Tina (Jeremy) Karnath, Valerie (David) Brown, Teresa (Gary) Fallstick, Sabrina Diffin, Sara (Jesse) Cook, Tyler (Nicole) Forbes and Janae (Josh Maniez) Forbes; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Sean, Cadence, Ethan, Carly and Dylan; sisters, Phyllis Curtis and Margaret Murphy; sister-in-law, Charlene LeCronier; brother-in-law, Al Forbes. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert, in 2014; brother, Lyle LeCronier; brother-in-law, Don Curtis; and son-in-law, James Diffin.

The family would like to thank Crystal Accord and Linda Reinsch for their years of friendship and loving care and her special friend, Ruth Morey. They would also like to thank Stone Crest Assisted Living staff for years of care towards Edith.

Funeral and committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Monitor. The Rev. Gary L. Bender will officiate. Burial will follow at Midland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St. Freeland on Friday from 2-8 p.m. and at the church Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those planning an expression are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, Monitor, Heartland Hospice and Stone Crest Assisted Living, Freeland or the donor's favorite charity.





