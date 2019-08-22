Edna Anderson, 94, of Clare, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Edna was born Oct. 9, 1924 in Moddersville. She was united in marriage to Elton Anderson on Nov. 7, 1942, with him preceding her in death on Sept. 1, 2005.
Edna is survived by her son, Gale; and daughters, Paula (Denny) King and Lana (Jack) Kleinhardt; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Diehl.Visitation and services will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Clare County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com