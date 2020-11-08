Edward BadourEdward Arthur Badour Jr, 90, of Midland, died Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Jan. 27, 1930 in Midland, son of the late Edward Sr. and Betty (Furst) Badour. Edward grew up in Merril and worked on the family farm, which developed a lifelong passion for farming. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Jam. He then went to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Merrill through the 8th grade, then went on to Midland High School and graduated in 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for three years. Edward attended basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center and was stationed on the USS Lake Champlain. On Nov. 23, 1957 he married the love of his life, Anna Radosa, at St. Patrick Catholic Church and together spent sixty-three wonderful years. In addition to farming, Edward was employed as an Electrician with The Dow Chemical Company for over 35 years until his retirement in 1989.Edward was a hard-working man who took great care of his family. His family was everything to him and he loved time spent with them, he was especially close to all his grandchildren. He always had tootsie rolls for them. He helped coach Little League and was one of the founding members of South Town baseball. He loved to go hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling, going up north to the family cabin in Indian River, breakfast with his friends and being the best polka dancer around. He also enjoyed traveling and especially the Sanford Seniors bus trips.Edward will be missed by his wife, Anna; children, Anne Marie (Bob) Borden of Hickory Corners, Douglas Badour of Midland, Brenda (Bruce) Clothier of Midland and Kenneth (Brenda Fleming) Badour of Midland; grandchildren, Jennifer (Albert) Keane, Rachael (Patrick) Hart, Charlie (Kate) Badour, Sarah (Mikhael) Sentz, Katie (Matt) Lemon, Melissa (Adam Willmer) Clothier, Robert (Autumn) Clothier, and Alyna Fleming; great-grandchildren, Grace, Evelyn, Annabelle, Jackson, Colton, Olivia, Charlie Jr., Kinze, Benjamin, Jacoby, Hailey, and Lucy. He is also survived by sisters, Betty (Cas) Hawrot and Shirley Dunham, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Edward's family would like to thank MidMichigan Home Care (Hospice), especially Jackie, for their wonderful care.A Memorial Mass for Edward at St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider MidMichigan Home Care (Hospice) or the St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church.