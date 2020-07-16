Edward Charles ParrentEdward Charles Parrent, 57, of Sanford, died Wednesday morning July 15, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House in Mount Pleasant. He was born March 23, 1963 in Bay City, the son of the late Charles Edward Parrent and Patricia (McLane) Parrent now living in Sanford. Edward attended Reese Public Schools and on July 22, 1983 he married the former Kathryn Kendall in Lake Jackson, Texas. Edward worked in building trades. His most recent jobs were with Al Suderman of Midland and R & R Construction of Saginaw.In addition to his wife Kathryn, he is survived by his son, Edward Clarence Parrent and grandson, Charles Edward Parrent of Beaverton; and sister, Sherri Parrent and grandson Caden Lee Parrent of Sanford; and a brother, Robert (Debra) Bates of Maple Heights, Ohio. Edward is also survived by his niece, Valerie (Eric) Allie of Ohio and their children Abe and Miriam; and a nephew, Chris (Amber) Bates and their children Ryleigh, Jack and Carter. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Cecilla Parrent on April 25, 2011.Funeral services for Edward will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor John Pohanka will officiate with committal to take place later in Sanford Cemetery. Edward's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Edward's family. Arrangements for Edward have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.