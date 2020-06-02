Edward Charles Stevens

Edward Charles Stevens, of Sears, passed away peacefully in the presence of his two children, Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home in Orient Township. He was 63.

Mr. Stevens was born Jan. 27, 1957 in Midland to William and Katherine (Radosa) Stevens. He graduated from Merrill High School in 1975. Ed and his mother purchased and ran the Jam Store in Merrill until he moved to the Evart area in 1985. He then worked for different divisions of Evart Products, until his health forced him into an early retirement. Mr. Stevens was a proud father to his two children and was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed hunting.

Ed is survived by his son, Michael (Kiel) Stevens of Cadillac; his daughter, Samantha (Alex) Simonetti of Cadillac; his grandson, Henry Simonetti, who was born on his grandpa's birthday last year; three brothers, Joe (Carol) Stevens of Elsie, Bruce (Laurie) Stevens of Midland, Ron (Dyna) Stevens of Merrill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life honoring Edward Charles Stevens will be held at his residence nears Sears on Saturday, June 6, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan National Parks.



