Edward D. Stephenson
Edward D. Stephenson, 90, of Midland, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 with his wife and daughter at his side at Candlestone Assisted Living in Midland. Ed was born Jan. 17, 1930 in Midland and was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Episcopal Church. He married the former Frances "Fran" Williams on Feb. 15, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church and six months ago they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Ed graduated from Midland High School in 1948 where he played trombone in the MHS band and the Chemical City Band. He also played football and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Returning home, he graduated from Michigan State University in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
While at The Dow Chemical Co. he worked in accounting and transferred to the purchasing department and soon discovered that salesmen didn't take clients out to fish—they played golf, so a new interest developed and the love of fishing took a back seat to golfing. Picking Morel mushrooms, wild blackberries in season, bird watching and reading were his favorite activities. Ed was a faithful active member of Trinity Lutheran Church yet preferred working behind the scenes serving where and when needed. He was a long-time financial assistant, a Stephens Minister and baked cookies for the Open Door.
Ed is survived by his wife, Fran; son, Marc of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Julie Stephenson of Traverse City; several nieces and nephews; two stepgrandsons, Matthew and Steven; and by his best buddy his dog, Mindy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur T. and Lena (Carl) Stephenson, his brother Wilbur R. "Buzz" Stephenson; sister-in-law, Betty Stephenson; and daughter-in-law, Mary Stephenson.
Private funeral services will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church with interment to follow in Midland City Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, The Alzheimer's Association
or the donor's favorite charity. Many thanks to the staff at Candlestone and to the MidMichigan Hospice for all their care.
Arrangements for Ed have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.