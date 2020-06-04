Edward Henry Morris III
On Saturday, May 30, 2020, with a gentle sigh, after a month-long battle with a deep brain bleed and multiple strokes, Edward Morris lll, 57, of Clare, said goodbye to his best friend and the love of his life, Amy Nevill Morris and his niece and daughter of the heart, Elizabeth Hollis.
Ed was born in Franklin, Pa., July 5, 1962, to Edward and Dolores Mae (Glover) Morris Jr. and graduated from Midland High School in 1982.
Ed committed his unending love, sense of humor and all around zest for life to his soul mate, Amy Louise Nevill Morris on June 18, 1988, and together they began a marriage full of adventure, fun, service to others and hard work. As partners, they created A&E Rental and Rambling Acres Feed.
Ed dearly loved and cherished his fur kids. When making his daily work route, he was rarely seen without his beautiful Shepherds Baron, Tessie and Alex. He made frequent stops at McDonald's to ensure that they were well fed with treats. Where Ed went, his pups went.
Kids gravitated to his fun-loving and generous spirit. Uncle Ed, Uncle Eddie or Uncle Uggie (given to him by nephew Daniel) as he was known to his well-loved nieces, nephews and many other kids, was a role model and a support that they could count on.
Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Mae (Glover) Morris; father-in-law, Neil Nevill; grandparents, Edward H and Esther (Reitz) Morris Sr. and William H. and Eleanor (Dankiewcz) Glover.
He leaves his treasured wife, Amy Nevill Morris of Clare; his daughter in heart, Elizabeth (Eric) Hollis of Cass City, Mich.; father, Edward Morris Jr. of Clare; sister, Sharon and Howard (Butch) Jackson of Selma, Ind.; brother, Mike Morris of Clare; mother-in-law, Carron Nevill of Clare; brother-in-law, Scott (Lori) Nevill of Clare; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Zachary (Suzanne) Nevill, Chelsea (Ben McKenzie) Nevill, Daniel (Stephanie) Nevill, Caleb (Heather McNett) Nevill, Heather Jackson, Allyssa Jackson and Hailey Morris and several great-nieces and nephews.
In keeping with the odd times we're living in, a memorial event will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, 2 p.m., at 7575 E. Beaverton Road in Clare so we can celebrate the Great Uggie and the impact he had on all of us. To share an online memory or condolence with Ed's family, visit www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Morris are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison, 989-539-7810.
The family thanks all of you for your support and love over the last month and in the days ahead, and especially for his chick, Amy Morris. In lieu of plants and flowers, please consider a donation to help offset some of the medical expenses incurred. Amy would ask you all to be kind to each other and remember that we're all a beacon of light to someone else, we may not know it, but like Ed, we can shine and make the world a brighter place for others.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 4, 2020.