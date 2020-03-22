Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Herbert Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Herbert Jones

Edward Herbert Jones rose to enjoy the sunrise and then passed away peacefully on the first day of Spring, March 19th, 2020, in Midland. Ed was a treasured husband, father, grandfather, and friend. This kind and gentle man, friendly to all, was quick to smile and always in good humor. Heart failure and Parkinson's reduced his mobility, but never diminished his spirit. His firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Ed, the only child of Evelyn Omohundro Jones and Teller Herbert Jones, was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on October 30th, 1931, and grew up on the family farm in Westmoreland County. He met his future bride in Colonial Beach, at a long-gone bowling alley. Alma Scheyett literally bowled him over, so much so that he sold his prize bull in order to purchase the engagement ring still on her finger. They resided in the Fredericksburg, VA area for over 55 years. A man of strong faith, Ed was active in many churches, teaching Sunday school, ministering in the community and in many other roles. He was one of the founding members of Friendship Baptist and served as a Deacon for many years. In more recent times, he was an Elder at Hope Presbyterian. He and Alma moved to Midland, MI in June of 2019, where he attended Memorial Presbyterian.

Ed graduated from Randolph-Macon College in 1954 and did masters work in Computer Science and Government at American University. He was employed at the Naval Surface Weapons Center at Dahlgren at the dawn of the computer era. During his time there, Ed operated the Mark II Aiken Relay Calculator used for ballistics calculations and participated in the installation and operation of the IBM Naval Ordinance Calculator (NORC). He moved up through the civilian ranks at Dahlgren, retiring after 38 years of service in 1990. As a master gardener, Ed spent his retirement years teaching classes and caring for his extensive gardens. He loved the birds that visited his many feeders and learned to tolerate the squirrels. Ed was a lifelong baseball fan and lived to see his beloved Nationals win a World Series.

Ed possessed the uncanny ability to connect with people, never entering a room without being greeted with a smile. He was always generous with his time, and never sought anything in return for his efforts. To know "Pop', as he was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren, was to love "Pop". His mischievous wit and marvelous ability to establish meaningful relationships with everyone will long be remembered. He will continue to inspire his family, showing us that looking past adversity to find the good is the way to craft a life well-lived.

Ed is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma; two children, Mark Jones of Midland, MI, and Barbara Barnhart of Haverford, PA; their spouses Erin O'Driscoll and Richard Barnhart; along with four grandchildren, Carter and Grant Barnhart and Liam and Maura Jones.

Declining health prompted the Michigan move, settling into the Primrose Retirement Community only a couple of miles from Mark. Alma's constant devotion brought joy to his daily activities and frequent family outings kept his life interesting. Ed quickly cemented himself as an adored member of the community. He was quick to make friends, and especially enjoyed time with Dick and Walt. The Primrose team treated him with dignity, respect, love and humor. We can never thank them enough for the great care.

Ed will be buried in the family plot at Trinity United Methodist Church in King George, VA with a memorial service to be scheduled in Virginia when COVID-19 allows. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Edward's honor be made to Memorial Presbyterian Church or a .

