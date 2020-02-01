Edward Jacob Suderman: One of the last of the surviving members of the greatest generation, a man who put his heart and soul into working to keep his family fed and together. He was married to Onalee Jean (Shepherd) Suderman, the love of his life and they spent 65 years together. She left too soon, but he persevered as a testament to his belief and faith in God.
He is survived by his children, Carol (Gary) Sirrine, Ronald (Judy) Suderman; nine grandchildren, Todd (Melissa) Sirrine, Ted Sirrine, Phil (Renee) Suderman, Darcie (Jonathan) Van Dopp, Travis (Kristin) Suderman, Jamie Suderman (Kate Lollio), Andrea (Jonathan) Croft, Matthew (Taryn) Suderman, Amber (Joshua) Boremann; 18 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Rose Sirrine, Jaclyn and Adelyn Suderman, Nicholas Van Dopp, Noah Suderman, Claire, Grace, and baby River Suderman, Francesca and Penn Lollio, Jonas, Lucy, and Nora Croft, Payton, Brayden, and Madalynne Suderman, and Emma and Josiah Bornemann; brother, Albert Suderman; sisters, Pat Ricks, Linda Robinson, Gladys Webster, Clarice Finney, Letha Hudson.
As he said many times, "Mom and I did the best we could." He believed in looking to the future. He was a respected and talented mechanic and business man. He belonged to Kiwanis. He leaves behind many acquaintances and friends, all who enjoyed being with him and his warm demeanor. His mind was clear all his days and he was able to share many lifetime memories that we did not know about or understand. He carried strong Christian beliefs and they helped him through the tough and good times.
Funeral services for Ed will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael T. Sawicki of Aldersgate United Methodist Church officiating. Private burial will be in Homer Twp Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or the Kiwassee Kiwanis Club. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com