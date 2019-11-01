Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin G. Billingsley. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary





Edwin worked at Hemlock Semi-Conductor and retired in 1994. He also served his country in the U.St. Marine Corps. Edwin enjoyed woodworking, riding his Harley motorcycle, as well as coaching football and baseball teams. Edwin was a part of the Eagle Scouts Troup 76 of Sanford. He also volunteers on many projects at Sanford Museum, he was especially proud of the Logging Big Wheel Project. He went on many mission trips with St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Messiah Lutheran Church.



Edwin is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Deborah (Patrick) Sandow, and Patrick (JoEllen) Billingsley; as well as his grandchildren, Caitlyn (Mitchell), Spencer, Emmanuel, DJ, Aubrey, Brett, Peyton, Graham; and a great-grandson who is on the way. He is also survived by his brothers and sister, John (Michelle) Billingsley, Barbara (Israel) Davila, Bernard (Patty) Billingsley, Tom (Joan) Billingsley, Walter (Clarissa) Billingsley, Mike (Vicki) Billingsley; and sister-in-law, Kathy Francis.



Edwin was preceded in death by his infant sons, Robin and Graham Billingsley; brother, Forrest D. Billingsley; sister-in-law, Patsy Thurston; and brother-in-law, Jim Hepinstall.



A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Pastor Megan Crouch officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Smith-Miner Funeral Home.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund or the Rock Steady MidMichigan for Parkinson's.



