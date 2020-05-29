Edwin LarsonEdwin Gunnar "Crosscut" Larson, 91, of Midland, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. Crosscut was the only child born to immigrants Gunnar Larson of Sweden and Hilja (Ruhanen) of Finland. Crosscut grew up trilingual and would often interpret for his parents. While in service with the 45th Infantry Division, "Thunderbirds" during the Korean War, Crosscut auditioned for a touring Army entertainment group. He was then destined to be a comic and musical saw player, for a touring Army show called "Lend an Ear." He was extremely proud to serve under the management of Margaret "Skippy" Lynn, a former Radio City Rockette. Skippy Lynn was in charge of music and theatre entertainment for the US Army. Upon returning home, Crosscut earned his B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin. He moved to Midland in 1957 to work for The Dow Chemical Co. He married the love of his life, Shirley, on March 25, 1965. Crosscut earned several patents at Dow before retiring in 1986 as senior lab technician. After leaving Dow, he continued to work for several years at Dow Corning Corp. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, uncle, friend and would help anyone he could. He and Shirley opened their home to countless people who needed a place to stay. He had a line up of jokes that could last for hours, some of which got him in trouble. Crosscut loved to tinker and create things. He would always mend or repair a broken item or toy, rather than throw it away. His house is left reminiscent of his ability to invent or create things to make life easier. He spent his life playing music for others; church every Sunday, outdoor events, family gatherings, his doctor's office...just about anywhere that an audience was interested. Crosscut's loved ones will always have precious memories of him playing music at twilight, performing a private concert in front of his garage. Until it became too difficult to travel, he would make a yearly trip to his hometown of Grand View, to reunite with friends and play some tunes at the "Firehouse 50" bicycle race. One of the highlights of Crosscut's life was having his young grandsons join him on stage playing music along with The Grandview Orchestra. In his last decades he performed frequently for nursing homes and was usually older than the residents he entertained.He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Tony) Kesselring of Gaylord; stepchildren, Kathy "Katie" (Terry) Appell, Karen Gleason, Danny Brown; grandchildren, Eugene (Denise) Parsons, Cory (Dawn) Parsons, Erik (Michelle) Bidwell, Chad (Kristi) Brown, Joshua Burton, Charlie Burton, Edwin Burton; several great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home.