Elaine Evelyn (Lueders) Braley, 91, of Freeland, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born April 28, 1927 in Homer Township, daughter of the late Herman and Hazel (LaVier) Lueders. Elaine married Clifford J. Braley on June 28, 1948 in Auburn. They lived their entire married life of almost 64 years in Freeland where she remained after his passing on April 21, 2012. Elaine enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren very much. She thoroughly enjoyed puzzles, crafting, sewing, cooking, baking and simple homemaking. During her married life they enjoyed camping, fishing, walking in the woods and travelling.
Elaine is survived by her children, Clifford (Mary H.) Braley of Hope, Diane (Don) Grover of Midland, Carl Braley of Saginaw, Amy (Dave) Mallory of Hemlock; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Theodore Lueders of Midland, Jerry Lueders of Clare; sister, Louise (Ed) Holsinger of Mt. Clemens; her aunt and especially good friend, Arlene Press of Sanford. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin and Alfred; and sisters, Rosemary Lueders, Bertha Grice and Betty Willwerth.
Funeral services will take place 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Larry Moe will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens. Elaine's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider .