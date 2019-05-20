Elaine Marie Manor left this earth to join the angels and her beloved mother on May 13, 2019. She was in her home, surrounded by some of the people who loved her. If Elaine had been surrounded by everyone who loved her, we would have had to move her to an arena. You could not meet Elaine and not fall in love with her smile, her quick wit and hilarious nicknames. Elaine was born on Nov. 21, 1939, a time when children and adults with disabilities were so often removed and disconnected from family. Elaine would have none of that! Wherever she lived, she maintained her love and connection to family. We know that she taught well-meaning service providers a few lessons in determination and loyalty over the years. Besides her family, Elaine loved children, dining out, holding court at her home and heading to the casino to win a few pennies. And about pennies – Elaine was widely known for shaking her friends down for pennies to give to charity for children.
Both Elaine's father, Elmer Manor and her mother, Marguerite Manor have been gone for several years. Elaine is survived by her cousin Jackie Bock and several other cousins and family members. She is also remembered by many close friends and caregivers from over the years, most notably Chris King who continued to visit Elaine until the very end. She also especially appreciated Carol Wallace and Stacy Smnyzinski for their efforts to help her to leave the institutional life behind and thrive in her community.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at The Chippewa Nature Center on June 7 at 11 a.m. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.