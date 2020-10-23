Eldin Adam Schalk
Eldin Adam Schalk, 89, of Midland, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020 at his home. He was born May 3, 1931 in Bay City, son of the late Walter and Helen (Hill) Schalk. He married the former Doreen Mae Church on Aug. 18, 1951 in Midland. Eldin grew up attending Saginaw Schools and then joined the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Hamul where he received the Korean Service Medal. Returning to Midland, he sought employment as a gardener for the Strosacker family, before working for The Dow Chemical Co., where he retired after 28 years of service. He was also a self-employed drywaller. Eldin was a member of North Point Ministries Church, an avid gardener, guitar player and pheasant hunter. He enjoyed giving nicknames to his children and grandchildren and found splendor in studying the Bible as much as he could.
Eldin is survived by his children, Pamela (Bo) McGraw, Mark (Susan) Schalk, Kitty Mast, Mary (Doug) Altenburg, all of Midland; and daughter-in-law, Karin Schalk Watson of Cleveland, Tenn.; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; brother, Gilbert (Lorraine) Hill of Saginaw; sister, Mabel Scott of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Eldin was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen Mae (Church) Schalk on Feb. 17, 2012; sons, Terry Schalk and Eric Schalk; a baby daughter, Sarah Schalk; son-in-law, Timothy Mast; granddaughter, Jennifer Schalk; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Schalk; brothers, Frank Schalk and Arthur Schalk; and sisters, Margaret Schneider and Mary Hopfinger.
Funeral services for Eldin will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at North Point Ministries Church, 5920 Jefferson Ave., Midland. Pastor Michael Arp and the Rev. Darren Schalk will officiate. Interment will take place later in Homer Township Cemetery. Eldin's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider North Point Ministries Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family would like to give a special "Thank You'" to all Eldin's caregivers over the years.