Eldon L. BoveeEldon L. Bovee, 88 of Midland, died Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 at his home. He was born March 1, 1932 in Midland, son of the late Alvah and Ruth (Grim) Bovee. Eldon attended Gordonville School and later began working for the City of Mildland. He retired as an operator after 35 years of service. On January 12, 1963, Eldon married the former Violet Coggins. She preceded him in death August 8, 2018. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Eldon loved spending time with his family at cookouts and holidays and enjoyed spending time outdoors on nature walks. He was a kind and loving man that was a true blessing to all.Eldon is survived by his children, Priscilla (Gary Wardwell) Lacy of Albright Shores, Randy Bovee, Dan (Peggie Watkins) Bovee all of Midland, David (Pam) Bovee of Florida, and Lisa (Jay) Marks of Sanford; grandchildren, Ana (Barton) Lanker of Ohio, Samantha (Chris) Poole of Coleman, Jordan (Zoltan) Nagy of Harrison, Andrew (Katharina) Bovee, Brandy Marks, Katie (Cody) Sparks all of Midland, Michael (Dylan Padilla) Sian of Las Vegas, Burten Bovee, Mike (Tristan) Bovee all of Midland, Emmit Bovee of Florida, Clayton Bovee of Georgia, Daniel Bovee II of Coleman, and Felicia Sherwood of Midland; 18 great grandchildren with one on the way; and his sister Norma Seeyle of Midland.Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from North Point Ministries, 5920 Jefferson Ave., with burial to follow at 2 p.m. in Midland Memorial Gardens. Eldon's family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.